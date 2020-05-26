Questioning the lockdown

Sir, – Since the decision to shut down the country, drive businesses to the wall, put a huge number of people out of work, cripple the travel industry and saddle the country with a debt it will take generations to pay off was made by our national GP, Leo Varadkar, who couldn’t muster electoral support above the mid-thirties in the Dáil, might it not be timely to break with the heretofore standard practice of giving him a free pass on absolutely everything and actually try holding him to account? You know, like journalists? – Yours, etc,

DAVID SMITH,

Artane,

Dublin 5.