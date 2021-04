Sir, – Kathryn Bolger asks why people cannot quarantine at home with an ankle tag (Letters, April 19th).

Ankle tags do not prevent others entering the house, contracting Covid and leaving to spread it.

To do that would take security guards, as they have at the hotels, but it would be far more expensive than the €2,000 cost of the hotel stay. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.