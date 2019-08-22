Quaker burial ground

Sir, – Seamus Dooley’s letter “Dublin needs plan for Quaker cemetery” (August 21st), following up on Olivia Kelly’s article “Historic cemetery in decline amid ownership row” (News, August 19th), sets out the huge contribution of many Quaker families to the economic life of the city, especially the Liberties.

It would seem fitting then that the soon to be vacated historic Weir Home adjoining the cemetery would be converted for cultural and community use, with exhibition areas for Quaker history and the general and very rich history of the Liberties, including its industrial history of weaving, textiles, brewing and distilling, ironworks, and so on. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN ROSE,

Dublin 8.