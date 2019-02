Sir, – On February 1st, a letter writer quoted from a speech delivered by the IFA president at our AGM. She wrote that Joe Healy referred to the authors of the recent report in the Lancet on climate change and diet as “keyboard warriors, quacks and lifestyle gurus”.

During the course of his speech, Joe Healy made no reference to the authors of the report in the Lancet. – Yours, etc,

NIALL MADIGAN,

National Press Officer,

IFA,

Irish Farm Centre,

Bluebell, Dublin 12.