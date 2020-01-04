Sir, – Five years ago, a detente of sorts had been arrived at between Iran and the US with the approval of the nuclear deal and both focusing on their common enemy of Isis.

However, since Mr Trump’s election as US president, this has been washed away.

At the behest of hawkish elements in his administration, no doubt exploiting his narcissistic tendencies, he pulled the US out of the nuclear deal and has since continued to escalate tensions between the two nations. This rapid deterioration of relations has helped the hardline narrative within Iran where there is already growing discontent at the regime.

The assassination of Qassem Suleimani now brings this conflict to the brink of war.

With the upcoming impeachment trial dominating the domestic news agenda, a war with Iran could not be better timed for a beleagured president and an Iranian regime under internal pressure.

Yet again war is being used as a political tool that will have huge repercussions for the rest of the world. – Yours, etc,

BARRY WALSH,

Blackrock,

Cork.

Sir, – US foreign policy is now officially to kill people who do not like the US. While the intention is claimed to be the protection of America’s people and its “interests”, the result will be to add fuel to the fire of anti-American feeling. – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIC HARVEY,

An Cheathrú Rua,

Co na Gaillimhe.