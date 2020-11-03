Putting it on paper

Sir, – I have been reading The Irish Times for over 60 years. I thought I was doing the environment a service when I cancelled my daily delivery a few years ago and used my computer to keep up with the news. However, when the second lockdown arrived, I felt a void needed filling so I reordered my daily delivery. The feeling of the pages in my hands and the rustle of the paper as I turn the pages make me feel as if a long-lost friend has returned to help me through the lockdown and the winter. – Yours, etc ,

ITA McCORMACK,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.