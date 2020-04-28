Putting a value on education

Sir, – With the revelation that the State spends 40 per cent less per student than a decade ago (Diarmaid Ferriter, “We need a new definition of economic decency”, Opinion & Analysis, April 24th), do you think it may be possible for the Green Party to add an 18th demand, namely educational spending.

This would ensure that this long-term indicator of economic growth and individual opportunity would not be sidelined as constraints are introduced due to “hard political choices” (Sebastian Barnes, “Economic recovery requires ‘hard political choices”, April 27th). – Yours, etc,

S MONTGOMERY,

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.