Putting a sticker over the Eircode

Sir, – Like Ernie Shepherd (Letters, November 28th), yesterday I received a letter with the large sticker saying “Delay caused by incorrect postal address”.

The letter had the correct full address, including the Eircode, which starts with D13, the postal district, followed by the house identifier. A large white sticker had been placed over the Eircode and “Dublin 13” handwritten over it!

An utter waste of €38 million? – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY NEVILLE,

Baldoyle, Dublin 13.