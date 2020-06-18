Pushing for more cyclists

Sir, – With regard to the comments by Áinnle ONeill (Letters, June 16th) and Mike Cormack (June 17th) could we not cut the Green Party leader a bit of slack?

Eamon Ryan must be in line for one of the awards for busiest man in the pandemic. He has been negotiating to form a government, trying to keep his party on board and fighting off a leadership challenge, while remaining one of the only politicians leading by example and cycling to work and showcasing cycling as being a normal part of life, at every level of society.

Sometimes the perfect is the enemy of the good. – Yours, etc,

MARIE HUMPHRIES,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.