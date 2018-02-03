Pursed lips at Bond reference

Sir, – Donald Clarke rails against the sexism of James Bond in his article on February 2nd (“James Bond has always been a misogynist dinosaur. Now he has to change”). But if sexism is abhorrent, isn’t racism equally so? Very puzzling then the cheap swipe at our Celtic cousins: Sean Connery “forces his horrible Scottish lips on her reluctant face”.

And if you don’t think it racist, try substituting Scottish with Irish and Colin Farrell for Connery, and for good measure imagine reading the whole thing in the Daily Mail. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL BRADLEY,

Nakagusuku,

Okinawa,

Japan.