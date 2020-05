Sir, – During my daily exercise over the past few weeks, I have enjoyed being in nature. The smell of the gorse flowers, the bluebells and the salty tang of the sea. This weekend, with the opening up of our roaming to five kilometres, I am assailed by the aromas of assorted clothes detergents, perfumes and the pungent smell of aftershave.

The great over-washed have returned! – Yours, etc,

ÁINE DALY,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.