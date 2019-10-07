Sir, – Fiach Kelly reports that the Green Party in its pre-budget submission is recommending free access to all public transport for students, at a cost of €60 million (“Greens propose free public transport scheme for students”, News, October 4th).

Anyone using public transport at rush-hours during school times will experience waiting longer times at bus stops as overcrowded buses, mainly packed with students, whizz by. I would like to see the suggested €60 million go towards providing school buses. This would go a long way to addressing traffic congestion, which everyone knows is hugely exacerbated during the school year. – Yours, etc,

ELLEN O’MALLEY

DUNLOP,

Dublin 6W.