Public transport for essential workers

Sir, – I am writing to express my disbelief that, when checking the timetable of my commuter train to return home after my day of work in a mental health clinic in Balbriggan, I find that under the revised lockdown timetable, the last train to Connolly Station is at 2:30pm.

I wonder if Irish Rail operates under the misguided assumption that essential workers only work part time.

I can assure you this is not the case, and that myself and several of my colleagues in the medical profession rely on this train to get to and from work during normal commuter hours (8am and 6pm). –Yours, etc,

Dr REBEKA

H AUBRY,

Registrar,

Child and Adolescent

Mental Health

Services,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.