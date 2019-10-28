Public transport and fares

Sir, – Padraig O’Rourke (Letters, October 22nd) suggests that I should include the overall cost of car ownership in my observations about the cost of a round-trip train journey from Ballsbridge to Greystones (October 21st).

This is a facile argument; the reality is that the significant costs of operating a vehicle are not impacted in any meaningful way by a 50km round-trip.

We as a society should be doing all that we can to encourage motorists to leave their cars at home, and sensible fares are one of the best ways to accomplish this. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.