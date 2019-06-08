Sir, – Some years ago I spent a few nights in Tokyo, a city of some nine million people. Friends of a friend came to take me out. As we left the hotel, I asked them where their car was. They looked startled and said, “We don’t own a car.” Then they saw my surprised look, and I will never forget their reply: “We don’t need a car, we have public transport.” – Yours, etc,

BRIAN LOUGHEED,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – If the TDs and Ministers actually had to use public transport, I’m sure we’d see a marked improvement in services in short order. – Yours, etc,

JOAN L MURPHY,

Dublin 8.