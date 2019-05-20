Public service for public representatives

Sir, – S Ó Braonáin (Letters, May 14th) raises a good point in regard to the members of the Oireachtas using public transport. Indeed I would suggest this be could be applied to public services in general. One wonders if it was a condition of employment that members of the Oireachtas had to use our public health services and our public transport options whether they might have a greater incentive to improve them?

Certainly given their no doubt genuine commitment to addressing climate change it would appear self-evident that the issue of ministerial cars along with city-centre parking for members of the Oireachtas now needs to be revisited.

Additionally the removal of these cars is likely to free up space that could be used to address the housing shortage. – Yours, etc,

RUARY MARTIN,

Sandyford, Dublin 18.