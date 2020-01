Sir, – It is reported that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spent €1.8 million on PR in his first 18 months in office (“Labour attacks ‘dysfunctional’ Fine Gael coalition at party launch”, News, January 21st).

Given the general dissatisfaction with his performance, as reflected in recent opinion polls, can we have our money back? – Yours, etc,

Dr RICHARD SCRIVEN,

Ballinlough,

Cork.