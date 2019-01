Sir, – “The Department of Social Protection has refused to release information regarding the Data Protection Commission’s investigation into the public services card, in part because it would be ‘contrary to the public interest’” (News, January 14th).

As a member of the public, might I ask which element of my interests are served by this secrecy? Or is that classified, in my own best interests? – Yours, etc,

D FLINTER,

Headford,

Co Galway.