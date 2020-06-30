Public inconvenience in Cork

Sir,– Now that the city of Cork is so well represented in the new Government, might it be possible for them to see to it that the most basic human requirement for public conveniences is provided for a population now approaching a quarter of a million?

English local councils have been heavily criticised for “only” running an average of 15 toilets per 12,500 citizens . If we were so provided in such a miserly fashion we would, proportionately, have over 200.

But how many do we have? The answer is none. Yes, you non-Corkonians have read that right.

The second city of one of the richest states in the world does not provide a single public convenience.

So what does the contemptuous disregard for an essential public need say about our political representatives? – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ DOWDA,

Blackpool,

Cork.