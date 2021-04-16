Public houses and outdoor spaces

Sir, – We are aware how smaller pubs have suffered more than most businesses in the past 13 months of the pandemic.

Once restrictions are lifted, the banning of traffic from many narrow streets in the afternoons and evenings and allowing alcohol to be served outdoors should be considered.

Historic bars like Mulligans of Poolbeg Street, Dublin, along with many more traditional bars around the country, would find the moves of benefit to customers and tourists (when they return).

Hopefully we can look forward to Covid-free days, enjoying hospitality in safe, supervised outdoor areas, just as in most cities in Europe. – Yours, etc,

TOM RYAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.