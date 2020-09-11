Public health doctors

Sir, – This country’s 60 public health specialist doctors are the true experts in the population management of Covid-19 and its prevention. They have stood up and been counted in our battle against Covid-19. Despite this, and against the background of years of gently fighting for consultant status and equality of pay, our Government has again blocked them from being granted consultant status. We must now stand with them as they have stood with us. – Yours, etc,

DAVID COTTER,

Howth,

Co Dublin.