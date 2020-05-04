Sir, – I couldn’t agree more with Ken Cowley (Letters, May 1st) about public health announcements and how irritating they have become.

One radio ad that is broadcast incessantly features an almost manically cheerful female voice informing us that “Covid-19, or coronavirus, is here!”, as if this was heralding some joyous event which should have us all out dancing in the streets, at a suitable social distance, of course.

It’s enough to make me want to batter the radio with a rolling pin as I bake yet another lockdown loaf. – Yours, etc,

EMER HUGHES,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Yes, the public health ads are repetitive but repetition is the mother of learning. – Yours, etc,

LOUISE KEANE,

Dublin 14.