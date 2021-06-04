Public conveniences

Sir, – It’s an ill wind that doesn’t blow some good. How wise that proverb of a lifetime ago. The dreadful pandemic has ensured that we will have more bins and more public toilets in our capital city (“Dublin to get 150 temporary toilets and more bins”, News, June 3rd). It might be time that our politicians and planners reflected on the wisdom of the proverbs of old. – Yours, etc,

ALICE LEAHY,

Director of Services,

Alice Leahy Trust,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – The Jacks are back! – Yours, etc,

DAVE O’SULLIVAN,

Athgarvan,

Co Kildare.