Public conveniences

Sir, – With the recent success of the Green Party in local elections, we might see some movement on the reintroduction of public toilets in the capital.

Similar-sized cities in the UK are moving to install community toilet schemes catering for wheelchair users and supplying nappy changing facilities for families, while here in Dublin all public loos have been removed.

It’s not only our senior citizens and homeless who suffer from the lack of these conveniences but also the growing number of tourists and parents with young children.

In the evenings, after shopping centres close and with “customers only” signs on doors of pubs and restaurants, some revellers can be seen using backstreets to relieve themselves.

Maybe the council could engage with the private sector and open staffed, clean, secure and pay-to-use toilets. – Yours, etc,

TOM RYAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.