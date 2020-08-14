Public art – a matter of taste?

Sir, – Finn McRedmond admits that getting the public to accept public art can be “tricky” (“What is the point of public art if the public does not like it?”, Opinion & Analysis, August 13th).

Part of the problem is that modern “artists” are invariably leftist in outlook and those in charge of the commissioning process are their mirror image, except generally wealthier.

But the fundamental problem is that no modern art can ever better the beauty or significance of even a single large tree in an urban setting. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.