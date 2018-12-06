Public and private

Sir, – It is welcome that the current and future Master of the National Maternity Hospital have clarified the role of the Sisters of Charity in the proposed new National Maternity Hospital (NMH) at the St Vincent’s hospital campus at Elm Park (December 4th).

Given their main stated concern is satisfying the pressing need for a new hospital for the women and infants of Ireland, perhaps they might also clarify that consultants will not be treating private patients in a publicly owned and funded hospital?

Consultants of course should be free to treat their private patients in hospitals they build with their own funds, should they so wish. – Yours, etc,

RUARY MARTIN,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.