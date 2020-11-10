Puberty blockers and children

Sir, – The advice given by your columnist Roe McDermott (“We disagree on how to help our non-binary child”, Magazine, November 7th) mentions the fact that the NHS stopped saying that puberty blockers are “fully reversible” a few months ago and now says that “it is not known what the psychological effects may be”.

Unfortunately your columnist did not mention that the NHS also now says that little is known about the long-term side-effects of puberty blockers and that it’s also not known whether hormone blockers affect the development of the teenage brain or children’s bones. Side-effects may also include hot flushes, fatigue and mood alterations, it adds.

Would the parents not have benefitted from being given this information as well?

To suggest instead that the father in this case should be researching and connecting with “non-binary communities” seems very unwise when the health and wellbeing of a child are at stake. – Yours, etc,

JILL NESBITT,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – A landmark case is currently under way in the UK in which Keira Bell (23) is suing the NHS for transitioning her as a child. Jeremy Hyam QC, representing the claimants, described in court last month how hormone blockers given to Ms Bell to delay puberty have left her with loss of concentration, brain fog, insomnia, night sweats and loss of sexual function. It is important to watch closely as the long-term consequences are only starting to come to light when adults regret transitioning. – Yours, etc,

SARAH ANDERSON,

Wicklow.