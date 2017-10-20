Proustian challenges for Harding

Sir, – Michael Harding’s travails with his Proustian dinner guest (“A house full of people I can hear through the wall”, Life, October 18th) reminded me of the apocryphal story of an Irishman’s interview on a London building site in the 1960s. The foreman asked our compatriot whether or not he knew the difference between a joist and a girder. Straightening himself, our compatriot confidently advised the foreman that Joyce wrote Ulysses and Goethe wrote Faust. History does not tell us if he got the job. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran, Co Donegal.