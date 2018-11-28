Protests and climate change

Sir, – The “yellow vest” protests which swept across France over the weekend bringing many cities to a standstill are a sign of what is to come for governments intent on introducing heavy-handed carbon emissions reforms.

President Emmanuel Macron’s approach to the subject of climate change has been a carrot-and-stick approach, without the carrot. If people are not provided with genuine alternatives to a carbon-intensive lifestyle, they will be understandably slow to embrace change. It seems that many governments are more interested in ticking boxes than actually getting to the heart of the issue. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DOWLING,

Kildare.