Protecting the welfare of college students

Sir, – The college apology for what was said by its lecturers, when they thought they were offline, is completely inadequate (Home News, December 15th). There was no mention of a disciplinary inquiry. The fact that people of their supposed intelligence thought they were offline and then launched into offensive language is inexcusable. As if it’s not hard enough to be a student in 2020, but to have to put up with this behaviour.

I sincerely hope GMIT is providing counselling services to the students on the receiving end of this abuse. I would respectfully suggest that president Dr Orla Flynn acts promptly to protect the welfare of the students in her care and preserve the reputation of GMIT academic staff. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CASSIDY,

Dublin 9.