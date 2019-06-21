Protecting children online

A chara, – The Government’s inaction in relation to preventing children accessing pornography is not acceptable. It is well documented that this kind of material warps people’s understanding of sexuality; we cannot simply wait and see how the UK’s efforts to deal with the problem pan out (especially as their approach may never actually be implemented over privacy considerations).

Mobile phones are currently the easiest way for children to access pornography; surely it is not beyond the wit of the tech industry to develop an app that can be pre-installed on all new phones and retrofitted on existing ones that blocks such content and can only be removed from the device in a phone shop on foot of the owners proving they are now of legal age? – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.