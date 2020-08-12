Propping up the bars

Sir, – One of the features of the alcohol industry in Ireland over recent years has been the explosion in the number of new distilleries in Ireland. Illegal ones appear to have always been with us, with not even the secure environment of Mountjoy being immune (“Prisons see huge increase in ‘hooch’ seizures during lockdown”, News, August 11th).

Perhaps it is time that the “Mountjoy Distillery” be established on a lawful basis with profits from, if I may dare suggest some brands, “Mountjoy” gin and “The Auld Triangle” whiskey being poured back into prisoner education and diversion schemes. – Yours, etc,

JTR McCOY,

Law Library,

Dublin 7.