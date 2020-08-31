Proposed demolition of O’Rahilly house

Sir, – Dublin City Council has endorsed the proposed building of a 12-storey apartment block at Herbert Park, plus the demolition of the intact and attractive example of an “Arts and Crafts”-style house which has value in its own right. The proposed new block will overlook, shadow and diminish the qualities of the playground across the road that is constantly used by children.

After O’Rahilly was shot in 1916, he managed to write a letter to his wife Nancy, addressing the envelope to their sunny home, No 40 Herbert Park. Sadly, he did not follow his message home, but the letter he wrote did reach the house.

To demolish this house would be a tragedy. This momentous and far-reaching decision now lies with An Bord Pleanála – Yours, etc,

EVE PARNELL,

Dublin 8.