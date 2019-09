Sir, – Your headline “Brexit blamed for fall in price of Dublin property” perhaps should have began with “Brexit credited with . . .”. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE KILKENNY,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Your headline says it all. Is there nothing safe from Brexit woes! The weather is surely next in line (particularly if it is bad). – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.