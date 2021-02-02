Proper planning has been abandoned

Sir, – If any of your readers have not read Frank McDonald’s article “Proper planning and sustainable development have effectively been abandoned” (Opinion & Analysis,, (January 30th), they really should.

Well done to him and to the “coalition of residents’ associations in the Dublin area” who are shouting stop to the “developer-led design, ministerial directives and planning decisions solely made by An Bord Pleanála”, which they say are “anti-social and have a fundamental democratic deficit. This system does not hear our voices as communities.”

It’s mind-boggling; for example, An Bord Pleanála approved plans by a US developer Hines for a major residential scheme off the South Circular Road that includes tower blocks ranging from 11 to 16 storeys. As Frank McDonald writes, Hines is now seeking permission “for another SHD (strategic housing development) scheme on the adjoining Player Wills site with two more tower blocks of 16 and 19 storeys . . . neither of which complies with the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022”.

Why are city and county councils overturning their own development plans?

Fingal County Council is also ignoring the Malahide public realm strategy and architectural conservation area.

Are we not shouting loud enough? – Yours, etc,

JOAN REIDY,

Malahide, Co Dublin.