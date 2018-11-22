Proper fibre and farming

Sir,– There was a time, and still is in far too many places, when the only fibre on farms were those in the hay and straw out in the shed and in the breakfast porridge.

Farming can be described as the most challenging technological occupation any person can be involved in, requiring high-level skills in every sphere from accounting to zoology.

If Ireland is to stay competitive agriculture needs the support of proper fibre broadband, widespread and reliable. – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.