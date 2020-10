Sir, – David Doran denies that a black pudding is a pudding, which he describes as a sweet cake or dessert (October 27th).

The word pudding came from the French “boudin” which in turn came from the Latin word “botellus” – meaning sausage!

The many varieties of pudding are ultimately the descendants of the Roman sausage. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Co Dhún na nGall.