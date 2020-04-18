Promises and forming a government

Sir, – I disagree with Margaret Lee’s view that the Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael policy framework document makes for dismal reading (Letters, April 17th). Written during a healthcare crisis and with an economic crisis on the way, the introduction of universal healthcare is one of its key priorities.

Over the last few weeks, we have all seen the advantages of our temporary one-tier healthcare system in which access and treatment are determined exclusively by clinical need. We have also learned the lessons that our health is our wealth, and that when push comes to shove we have the ability to successfully implement radical change in our health services.

Recognising the new economic reality we find ourselves in, the joint document (which must be emphasised is a policy discussion document – not a costed programme for government) proposes a phased introduction of universal healthcare, focusing initially on services for women and children. This is a good starting point, given the fact that all our maternity and paediatric hospitals and units are public. – Yours, etc,

Prof CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Consultant Obstetrician

and Gynaecologist,

Coombe Women

and Infants University

Hospital,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Being a husband and father of three daughters, I was delighted to hear that the FF/FG proposal for government includes universal healthcare access, with a focus in the first instance on women and children. But the Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us of increased male vulnerability to illness and mortality. Surely it is time to let the stats do the talking and do away with old stereotypes that perpetuate women as the weaker sex. – Yours, etc,

DANNY O’SULLIVAN,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – The FF/FG policy document contains many commendable objectives.

However, the commitment to not increase income tax or USC to fund these admirable promises undermines the credibility of the document.

It is a great pity that our politicians do not acknowledge the electorate’s common sense, given what has been experienced over the past 10-plus years.

With the existing level of national debt, the scale of additional borrowing to fund all these promises is not tenable. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM RYAN,

Dublin 15.

A chara, – Page 19 of the 24-page Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael framework document on the formation of a new government is headed: “Mission: A Shared Island”. It says that FF/FG “will establish a Unit within the Department of An Taoiseach to work towards a consensus on a united island”.

Why the shyness about calling the island by its name, or is the intention to rename it? – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.