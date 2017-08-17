Profit and floss on the Dart

Sir, – Regarding Tom Gilsenan’s observation about a passenger flossing teeth on the Dart (August 14th), and without giving this issue the brush-off, your correspondent may need to brace himself when I point out that there has been poetry published in the carriages for years as a way of filling in the time.

Perhaps that now qualifies as mental floss? – Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Regarding dental hygiene on the Luas, perhaps (with a nod to George Eliot) it is permissible to be on the floss at Milltown. – Yours, etc,

RONAN McDERMOTT,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.