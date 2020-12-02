Professors by the dozen

Sir, – The old image of the “professor” used to be that of an older male, of vaguely Einstein-like appearance, and who was rarely seen or heard outside the groves of academe. This year, however, professors are coming out of the woodwork in their dozens: young, female and male, and some looking quite trendy. Any opinion on any subject – medical, political, economic, historical – is now not worth tuppence unless proffered by a real live professor. Someone, somewhere, must be mass producing them for the market. – Yours, etc,

RODNEY DEVITT,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.