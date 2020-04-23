Professional golf and testing kits

Sir, – I was shocked to read in your edition of April 20th (Sport) that the PGA Tour has ordered up to one million Covid-19 testing kits so that it can start its tournament from June 11th. It will probably manage to obtain them with its purchasing power and assistance from Donald Trump.

It is likely that in June these testing kits will still be a necessity for hospitals and health organisations, and they should be available to them on a priority basis, and not available to the rich to make them richer. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL McMENAMIN,

Muff, Co Donegal.