Prof Carolan’s safe house

Sir, – I read with interest Frank McNally’s An Irishman’s Diary column (October 23rd) on Kerry Blue Terriers. The reference to the Drumcondra Road raid in the first paragraph deserves further comment.

The safe-house in question was No 37, “Fernside” – near the corner of Drumcondra Road and Homefarm Road. It was the home of Prof John Carolan, his wife, and his family. Prof Carolan, a native of Co Sligo, and employed in St Patrick’s College (now a campus of DCU), and a very popular teacher and inspiration to the students, and elder son of a RIC pensioner, was operating a safe-house.

On October 11th, a raid was planned on the house as the rebels had been betrayed, however, the raiders took heavy losses in the shape of two officers (Major Osbert Smyth – whose brother had been killed by Dan Breen; and Captain Alfred White of the Surrey Yeomanry with a corporal injured). In the confusion, Prof Carolan was shot and the details are disputed. An official inquiry judged that he had been hit by a bullet from one of the fugitives, an “unfortunate accident”.

He died on October 28th, 1920 at the Mater Hospital leaving his family without income as he didn’t have insurance or pension.

He is buried in the Glasnevin cemetery extension. St Patrick’s College subsequently organised a relief fund for the family. Artefacts from Prof Carolan’s time are preserved in the DCU Science Archive although none as yet can be connected to him personally. As Prof Carolan’s successor, it is my sincere hope that a fitting memorial to Prof Carolan might be erected noting his sacrifice for this nation, and his role as a family man and popular teacher. – Yours, etc,

Dr THOMAS

McCLOUGHLIN,

Chartered Biologist &

Assistant Professor in

Biology & Education,

Dublin City University –

St Patrick’s Campus,

Dublin 9.