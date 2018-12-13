Producing a driving licence

A chara, – So, Minister for Transport Shane Ross proposes penalty points and a fine if “caught” driving without a driving licence on your person.

This means that each journey will have to end or begin with an emptying of jacket or jeans or coat pocket, handbag, backpack, shopping bag, etc.

Why? Because it is not a good idea to leave one’s licence permanently in the car. Why? Because if your car is stolen and your licence is in it, you will face major difficulties. You won’t even be able to hire a car (to replace your stolen one) without your licence!

Mr Ross should concentrate on the bigger picture and leave the nitpicking for his retirement. – Is mise,

BAIRBRE NÍ ÓGÁIN,

Baile Átha Cliath 14.