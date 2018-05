Sir, – The commitment to grammar and syntax of the poets who wrote the 1916 proclamation may have blinded them to the danger of including a euphemism for male genitalia – “manhood” – in the text.

As Frank McNally observes (An Irishman’s Diary, May 20th), they successfully avoided several other dangling modifiers. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.