Probation Service research project

Sir, – We are currently undertaking a research project about the Irish Probation Service from the 1960s to the present day. The project is the first of its kind to examine the history of the service in Ireland from the unique perspective of its core stakeholders, particularly former and current probation clients.

Our study involves making contact with people who were involved in any way with probation services and interviewing them about their experiences. Although we have managed to track down and interview former probation officers, we need your help in contacting people who were under probation supervision (eg on a probation order, community service order or supervision after release from prison) at any stage over the last 50 years.

We would invite anyone interested in the study – and especially anyone who is or was on probation – to email Louise.Kennefic@mu.ie or to write (New House, South Campus, Maynooth University, Maynooth, Co Kildare). – Yours, etc,

LOUISE

KENNEFICK, PhD,

Department of Law,

Maynooth University;

DEIRDRE

HEALY, PhD,

University College Dublin,

Dublin 4.