Pro-Trump mob’s assault on US democracy

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole insightfully encapsulates the challenge facing the Republican Party as it faces a post-Trump future (“Trump’s insurrection has been advertised for months”, Opinion & Analysis, Online, January 7th).

The observation that conservatives consider themselves to be “protective of established institutions and norms” should be self-evident, yet it is irreconcilable with a sitting US president who openly doubts the electoral process of a country under his stewardship.

Likewise, his claims to be the president “of law and order” jar with the reality of his inciting a violent protest.

His statement in the aftermath that there will be “an orderly transition of power” was demonstrably false by the time it was made.

The party that styles itself as “Grand” and “Old” looks like a crude, upstart paramilitary force, largely fuelled by conspiracy theories and nonsense.

The dilemma for genuine conservatives now is existential. Plans to distance themselves from the pro-Trump base have to consider that such steps entail a loss of support. That must be an unpalatable prospect.

Conversely, condoning the outlook and behaviour of those voters means they cannot claim to be in any sense “conservative”.

Meanwhile, the recent rhetoric casting doubt on the electoral process logically undermines attempts to encourage any voter support.

It’s easy to forget that the Republican Party has a distinguished history. Restoring it to credibility will be a Herculean task after this catastrophic term of office. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’BRIEN,

Kinsale,

Co Cork.

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole got it right. Wednesday was a sad and shameful day for the United States It was one of the worst days for the US government since the end of the civil war.

The entire legislative branch was placed under siege and shut down by violence.

These despicable acts were criminal and seditious. Those involved should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Facts matter, and so does the truth. People should not forget that. What occurred was based on falsehoods perpetrated by someone who desperately wants to cling to power.

Dozens of court decisions have shown that claims of election fraud are baseless.

Street violence cannot change that fact.

EDWARD

M NEAFSEY,

Avon-by-the-Sea,

New Jersey, US.

Sir, – On Wednesday, before the attack on the Capitol, Senator Mitt Romney got it right. “President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonoured the election system and has disgraced the office of the presidency”.

Following the attack which Mr Trump incited, this dangerous ignoramus now has blood on his hands.

The leadership of the once-proud Republican Party bears a heavy responsibility for indulging this maniac’s attacks on democracy over the past six weeks.

Hours after the attempted coup, six Republican senators and more than 100 Republican House representatives voted to challenge the acceptance of the votes of the electoral college.

Senator Mitch McConnell discovered statesmanship far too late.

The true heroes in this sad episode are the elected Republican state officials who consistently resisted Mr Trump’s brazen attempts to subvert democracy. – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Crossmolina,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – The insurrection in Washington shows that the monster Donald Trump wilfully created and nurtured over the past four years has finally escaped and is doing its best to maul democracy to death. – Yours, etc,

BOBBY CARTY,

Belmullet,

Co Mayo.

Sir, – It was harder to gain entry to the old Capitol cinema in Cork on a Saturday afternoon than into Washington’s Capitol building on Wednesday. – Yours, etc,

TONY WOOL,

Ballincollig,

Cork.

Sir, – In response to the incredible events that occurred in Washington on Wednesday, and recognising the role social media has played in propagating falsehoods, might I suggest that we collectively abstain from all forms of social media every Tuesday.

If such a suggestion could gather momentum, it might potentially cause pause for thought among those who have a commercial interest in the future of social media to take actions that will require it to moderate content responsibly and honestly and align their interests with that of of the common good.

Let Truth Tuesday be the day where we simply rely on the tried and tested traditional media as the source of our information. – Yours, etc,

SUZANNE

DOYLE,

Tully,

Kildare.

Sir, – The appalling rampage by radicalised Trump supporters is but the latest, and most blatant, effort by Donald Trump to corrupt the constitutional basis of democracy in the US.

Donald Trump must now be considered an insurrectionist and a domestic political terrorist. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.

Sir, – It can now definitively be said that this man is the worst president in US history. Full stop. What a sad day. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN

DOWLING,

Kildare.

Sir, – Watching in disbelief the various far-fetched and outlandish scenarios being played out by Donald Trump as he attempts to cling to power, one is forced to ask what future there is now for political fiction. – Yours, etc,

TOM FINN,

Ballinasloe,

Co Galway.

Sir, – Now that Joe Biden’s election win has been certified, is the door now open to have Donald Trump certified? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Can it still legitimately call itself the United States of America? – Yours, etc,

NIALL MURPHY,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.