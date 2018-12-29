Private schools and the ‘Brexit bounce’

Sir, – Your report that, in the context of Brexit, more Spanish and German families are seeking to avail of State-subsidised private schools in Ireland makes for interesting reading (“Irish boarding schools see surge in enrolment from ‘Brexit bounce’”, News, December 28th).

Proponents of private schools have long argued that Irish taxpayers have every right to buy their children an advantage by sending them to private schools, partly funded by taxpayers who do not have that luxury.

Perhaps the inevitable increase in private school fees from this “Brexit bounce” could yet benefit all taxpayers and their children, by reducing the State subsidy and increasing funding for the general school system? – Yours, etc,

SÉAMUS

WHITE,

Dublin 1.