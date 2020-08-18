Private schools and public money

Sir, – I was shocked to read that the exclusive fee-charging private schools want taxpayers to be inclusive when it comes to sharing our hard-earned money with them (“Huge anger in private schools over exclusion from Covid-19 reopening fund”, News, August 17th).

If there is money available then it must be used to bring the free inclusive schools, such as our Deis schools, up to par, not doled out to exclusive private schools that are already highly privileged.

Let these exclusive entities sell their swimming pools, sell their astro-turf pitches, sell their valuable land, and let them increase their pupil-teacher ratios to help finance Covid safety measures.

When they become inclusive to all children of the nation then taxpayers can become inclusive to them but not until then. If they cannot survive as private entities then let them join the State school scheme and open their gates to all children, regardless of parents’ income.

Irish taxpayers have already needlessly forked out hundreds of millions to private hospitals in this pandemic. This disgraceful error must not be repeated under any circumstances with regard to exclusive private schools. – Yours, etc,

RONAN MURPHY,

Dublin 13.

Sir, –I was quite distressed to read of the private schools’ anguish at their exclusion from the State’s Covid support fund. After much deep deliberation, it dawned on me that there is a solution to their torment: increase their fees! – Yours, etc,

JOHN J DRUMM,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.