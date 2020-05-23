Private and public healthcare

Sir, – Turlough O’Donnell (Letters, May 20th) states that in the Covid-19 pandemic, “maintaining empty beds at enormous cost to the taxpayer is immoral, unethical, an example of economic incompetence, and nothing short of a national scandal”.

Surely maintaining our “healthy if you are wealthy” healthcare system is much more immoral, unethical, an example of economic incompetence, and nothing short of a national scandal? – Yours, etc,

NICK

CRAWFORD,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.