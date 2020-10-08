Pritzker architecture prize

Sir, – I was thrilled to read that Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, founders of Grafton Architects, are the recipients of this year’s international Pritzker Prize for architecture (News, October 7th).

However, I don’t think that it was quite right to state that, “they are the first two Irish citizens to receive the award”.

Kevin Roche, architect of the Convention Centre in Dublin, and both an Irish and American citizen, was the 1982 laureate. – Yours, etc,

KLAUS UNGER,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.